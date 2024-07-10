Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 507 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CG. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,580,519.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,249,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,428,902.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 748,798 shares of company stock worth $25,854,673 in the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.