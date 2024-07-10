Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 5,502 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 157.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in ALLETE by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in ALLETE by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ALLETE by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

ALE opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average of $60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $403.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 67.79%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

