Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,184 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE KIM opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.83.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

