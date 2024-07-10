Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 210 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,090,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,047,000 after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,522,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,009,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,297,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHS opened at $180.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.90 and a 1 year high of $194.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Baird R W raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.57.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

