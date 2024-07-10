Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 390 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 136.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 135,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of WestRock by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:WRK opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WestRock has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $54.83. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 101.68%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

