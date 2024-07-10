Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 7,525 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WABC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $30,232.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at $193,915.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $30,232.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at $193,915.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $51,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.55. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 48.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $78.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

