Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 90,666 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,666 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 567,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 161,737 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 965,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 156,896 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 431,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 64,670 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 389,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 62,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.62 million, a P/E ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VNDA

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.