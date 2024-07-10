Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.0% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.27. 1,095,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,705,236. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.32. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $192.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,288 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,053 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.