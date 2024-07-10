Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.34.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $188.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $191.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

