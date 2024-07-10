AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at Macquarie

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Macquarie from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $5.28.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE AMC opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.84. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $62.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $951.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.40 million. Equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 817.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

