Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $7,170,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,083,000 after purchasing an additional 176,971 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 255,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 126,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 297,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 68,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

