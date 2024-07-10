Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.48. Approximately 11,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 519,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

AMRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $298.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.38 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $12,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $762,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ameresco by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,083,000 after purchasing an additional 176,971 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 181,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

