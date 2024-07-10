América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.26 on July 22nd

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2608 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18.

América Móvil has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years. América Móvil has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect América Móvil to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Shares of AMX opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

AMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of América Móvil from $19.60 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

