América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,158,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627,860 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298,239 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,575,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,128,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after acquiring an additional 134,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Price Performance

NYSE:AMX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.02. 76,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,510. The company has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.60 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

