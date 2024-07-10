American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.41 and last traded at $38.41. Approximately 566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.54.

Get American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.15.

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF

About American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF ( NYSEARCA:AEMB Free Report ) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned 23.09% of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (AEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in both investment- and non-investment grade government and corporate bonds from emerging market countries denominated predominately in US dollar but also local currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.