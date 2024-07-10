American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.41 and last traded at $38.41. Approximately 566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.54.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.15.
American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
About American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF
The American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (AEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in both investment- and non-investment grade government and corporate bonds from emerging market countries denominated predominately in US dollar but also local currencies.
