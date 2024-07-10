American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

American Eagle Outfitters has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. American Eagle Outfitters has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:AEO opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

