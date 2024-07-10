American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.
American Eagle Outfitters has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. American Eagle Outfitters has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.
American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 1.8 %
NYSE:AEO opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AEO
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Eagle Outfitters
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Booming in an Age of Rising Threats
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Stock: Unlock Value in This Generic Drug Gem
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Uncover Why This Pharma Stock Jumped 400% on Study Update
Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.