American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Position Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philip D. Fracassa acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.66 per share, with a total value of $51,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,996. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

AMWD opened at $77.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.60. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $453.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

