Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at UBS Group

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amphenol from $61.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $68.00 to $74.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.51. 203,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,223,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.04. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $15,541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,280 shares in the company, valued at $26,844,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 110,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 76,724 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,589,000. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,779,000 after buying an additional 50,778 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $2,875,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

