Analysts Set BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) PT at $8.00

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research firms have commented on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

BRC Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE BRCC opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. BRC has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.22.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.78 million. BRC had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRC will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in BRC by 316.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in BRC by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in BRC by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BRC during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

