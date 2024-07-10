Analysts Set ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) PT at $24.00

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 246,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 133,384 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,009,000 after purchasing an additional 58,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $24.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $709.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

