Analysts Set ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) PT at $24.00

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
CNOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 31st.
Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp
ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of CNOB stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $24.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $709.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.
About ConnectOne Bancorp
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.
Featured Articles
