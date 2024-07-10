Analysts Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) PT at $14.72

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLO shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. DLocal has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $24.22.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $184.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,592,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,550,000 after purchasing an additional 936,558 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,783,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in DLocal in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,949,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in DLocal by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,546,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 552,104 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in DLocal by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,244,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,014,000 after acquiring an additional 457,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

