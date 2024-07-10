Analysts Set Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Target Price at $13.64

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $12.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.88, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $564.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

