Analysts Set Expectations for Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WINT)

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Windtree Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($8.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Windtree Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($24.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WINT opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:WINT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($13.31) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product is istaroxime which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.