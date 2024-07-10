Analysts Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) PT at $24.81

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.81.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.
Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $23.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
