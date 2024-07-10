Analysts Set iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Target Price at $3.00

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on iHeartMedia from $1.70 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IHRT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,430,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after purchasing an additional 36,231 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,098,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 342,901 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,949,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 384,092 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,688,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 35,983 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth about $1,736,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $1.08 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $156.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $799.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iHeartMedia

(Get Free Report

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.