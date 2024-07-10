Analysts Set Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target at $39.58

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Intel Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $34.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $38.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

