Analysts Set Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Price Target at $21.00

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 190.0% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 36,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 21,167 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 74.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KMI opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

