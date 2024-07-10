Analysts Set Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Price Target at $8.83

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.83.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAAC. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares set a $6.00 target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.74 million, a P/E ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.
