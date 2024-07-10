Analysts Set Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Price Target at $8.83

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAAC. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares set a $6.00 target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LAAC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.74 million, a P/E ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.