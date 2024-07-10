Analysts Set Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target at $4.50

Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTTR shares. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 209,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $922,483.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,297,287.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,425,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,436.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 209,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $922,483.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,297,287.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 475,645 shares of company stock worth $2,100,344 over the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.07. Matterport has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.59%. Equities analysts expect that Matterport will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

