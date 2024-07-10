Analysts Set SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Target Price at $45.33

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho cut SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

SilverBow Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $37.49 on Friday. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $957.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.25. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $256.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SilverBow Resources news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $77,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,181,356 shares in the company, valued at $43,710,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8,624.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the first quarter worth $214,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

