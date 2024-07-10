Analysts Set Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Target Price at $70.47

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26. The firm has a market cap of $562.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

