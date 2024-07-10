Andrew Dudum Sells 188,888 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $3,919,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Andrew Dudum sold 45,755 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $1,050,992.35.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $3,755,093.44.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $2,368,655.52.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,067.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 17.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

