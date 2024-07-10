Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $3.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Get Angi alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Angi

Angi Stock Up 7.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 2.01. Angi has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.18.

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $25,023.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,877.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 35,244 shares of company stock valued at $70,958 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Angi by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Angi by 44.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.