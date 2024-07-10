Annapolis Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Flagstone Financial Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 6,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 6,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,355 shares of company stock worth $34,771,329 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $228.68 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.66. The company has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.