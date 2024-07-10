Anthony Paul Clements Sells 300,000 Shares of Vatic Ventures Corp. (CVE:VCV) Stock

Vatic Ventures Corp. (CVE:VCV – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Paul Clements sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$15,000.00.
Vatic Ventures Price Performance
Shares of VCV stock opened at C$0.05 on Wednesday. Vatic Ventures Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83.
Vatic Ventures Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vatic Ventures
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Major Acquisition: Aerospace Powerhouse Buys Its Key Supplier
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 5 Best Short-Term Stocks to Consider Investing In
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- One of the Top Food Stocks to Own: Delivering Outstanding Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Vatic Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vatic Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.