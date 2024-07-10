Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is River Street Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

River Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.5% of River Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in Apple by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $228.68 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $10,188,879.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378,155.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $10,188,879.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378,155.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,768,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,355 shares of company stock valued at $34,771,329. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.29.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

