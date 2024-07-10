Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,973 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.6% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 43,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 277,629 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 48,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.29.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $10,188,879.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378,155.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,355 shares of company stock worth $34,771,329 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $228.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.69 and a 200-day moving average of $186.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

