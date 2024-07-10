Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 26,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,580,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

APLT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Applied Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 61,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $266,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,756,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,226,002.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,778 shares of company stock worth $1,066,861. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 412,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 219,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 865,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

