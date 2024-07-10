Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ APVO opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $80.96.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($9.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($14.10) by $4.15. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.