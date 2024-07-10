Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $99.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.44. 75,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.74.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

