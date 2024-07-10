ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $127.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $145.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $143.00 to $110.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ArcBest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.69.

ArcBest Stock Down 3.1 %

ArcBest stock opened at $105.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $86.93 and a 1-year high of $153.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.48.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,445,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,561,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

