Ardor 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.91 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $62.78 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0628 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00045389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010387 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

