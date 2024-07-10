Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Approximately 1,086,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,706,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Arkle Resources Trading Down 19.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.31.

About Arkle Resources

Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, and lithium deposits. It holds various interests in 12 prospecting licences that covers an area of approximately 443 square kilometers across Ireland.

