Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Trading Up 4.2%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) was up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.67. Approximately 27,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 386,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARKO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Arko from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.15. Arko had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 18.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,828,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 82,831 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 84.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 98,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

