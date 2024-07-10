Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 19th.
Shares of ARM stock opened at 182.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 136.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of 116.65. ARM has a 52-week low of 46.50 and a 52-week high of 188.75.
ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ARM will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.
