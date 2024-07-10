Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $110.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWI opened at $112.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.51. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $68.35 and a twelve month high of $125.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Stories

