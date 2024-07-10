ASML (ASML) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $3.87 per share for the quarter. ASML has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. On average, analysts expect ASML to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $31 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASML Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,059.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $418.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $987.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $924.58. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,087.79.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

