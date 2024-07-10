Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assured Guaranty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.69.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.78 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 57.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Assured Guaranty will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,213,570.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $311,806.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,757.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,124,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,410,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,213,570.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,807. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 893,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,882,000 after purchasing an additional 67,613 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,609,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,554,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 252,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

