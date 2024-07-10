Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Down 1.1%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 107,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 319,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Get Astra Space alerts:

Astra Space Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astra Space stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.26% of Astra Space at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services primarily in the United States of America. It operates in two segments: Launch Services and Space Products segments. The Launch Services segment provides launch services to satellite operators and government, which conduct the launch operations from Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.