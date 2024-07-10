Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) versus The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Head to Head Contrast

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) and The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Astrana Health has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Astrana Health and The Hackett Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $1.39 billion 1.55 $60.72 million $1.32 29.05 The Hackett Group $296.59 million 1.98 $34.15 million $1.26 16.89

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Astrana Health has higher revenue and earnings than The Hackett Group. The Hackett Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astrana Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

52.8% of Astrana Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of The Hackett Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of The Hackett Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Astrana Health and The Hackett Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 4.29% 10.22% 5.86% The Hackett Group 11.48% 40.62% 18.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Astrana Health and The Hackett Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 0 1 3 1 3.00 The Hackett Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Astrana Health currently has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.80%. The Hackett Group has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.88%. Given Astrana Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than The Hackett Group.

Summary

Astrana Health beats The Hackett Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as IP-as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs. The company also provides benchmarking services that conduct studies for selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, and shared services; and business transformation practices which help clients develop a coordinated digital transformation strategy. In addition, it offers oracle solutions that help clients to choose and deploy oracle applications that best meet their needs and objectives. Further, the company provides SAP solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration; post-implementation support, change and exception management, process transparency, system documentation, and end-user training; and off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The Hackett Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

